PLE results to be released on Thursday

By Patience Ahimbisibwe

The Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni will on Thursday (January 17) release last year’s Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results.

The Education ministry spokesperson Patrick Muinda says the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) will brief Museveni on Wednesday on the pupils’ performance at State House Nakasero.

This will be the third PLE results Janet Museveni will release since being appointed the political head of the ministry in 2016.

It will also be board’s executive secretary Dan Odongo’s third time to oversee the national examinations as Uneb executive secretary after he took over from Mr Mathew Bukenya in April, 2016.

A total of 671,923 candidates registered to sit 2018 PLE from 13,072 centres across the country compared to 646,041 from 12, 751 in 2017.