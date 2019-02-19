Pine car bond proprietor Sebuufu murder case adjourned

By Ruth Anderah.

The hearing of the age case in which pine car bond proprietor Muhammad Ssebuufu accused of kidnapping and murdering a businesswoman Donah Betty Katushabe has been pushed to March 18th 2019.

The case had come up today for lawyers to highlight the their written final submissions but it failed because prosecution had not yet replied to the defence’s written submissions.

Ssebuufu is alleged to have murdered a business woman Betty Donnah Katushabe; over a 9 million shillings car debt.

Katushabe was tortured to death on October 23rd 2015 over a car debt she could not readily pay.

Sebuufu and the group had been jointly indicted with the former Kampala CPS DPC Aaron Baguma for Katushabe’s kidnap and murder but at the beginning of the trial this year, the DPP without giving any reason to court dropped charges against Baguma and continued with the trial of Ssebuufu and the rest .

A summary of the prosecution evidence is that Katushabe bought a car from Pine car bond at 13 Million shilings of which she only paid 5 and left a balance of 9 million shilings.

Evidence shows that the deceased after failing to pay the balance of 9 million shillings, Sebuufu hired a team of his security guards to pick Katushabe from her home in Bwebajja along Entebbe road and directly drove to his office from where she was kicked from and beaten with sticks there by causing grevious wounds to her body which led to her death.