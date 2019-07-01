Pine car bond proprietor Sebuufu handed 40 years

By Ruth Anderah.

Pine car bond proprietor Muhammad Sebuufu is to spend 40 years at Luzira government prison for the murder of a Kampala business woman Donah Betty Katushabe; over a 9 million shillings debt which was balance on a car purchase.

Justice Flavia Anglin Ssenoga has further ordered that Sebuufu and his 7 co-convicts spend 20 years in prison for kidnapping Katushabe from her home but sentences to run concurrently .

The judge also ordered that Sebuufu and 6 others jointly pay the family of late Katushabe 100 million shillings as compensation for unlawfully taking way the life of their loved ones.

Other people to serve the 40 year jail term are; Godfrey Kayizzi, Phillip Mirambi, Yoweri Kitayimbwa, Damaseni Ssetongo, Paul Tasingika and Shaban Odutu.

To hand over the long jail terms , Justice Anglin considered the despicable manner in which Sebuufu and his co-convicts demanded the 9 million shillings from Katushabe adding that this will sound a strong warning to other would be offenders .

However the judge has sentenced a one Steven Lwanga- a special hire driver to seven years imprisonment for driving a car that kidnapped Katushabe from her home to one car bond where she met her death.

The Jailed group had been jointly indicted with the former Kampala CPS DPC Aaron Baguma for Katushabe’s murder but at the beginning of the trial, the DPP without giving any reason to court dropped charges against Baguma and continued with the trial of Ssebuufu and the rest .