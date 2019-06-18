Pine Car Bond proprietor Sebuufu case hearing flops again

By Ruth Anderah.

The murder judgement against Pine Car Bond proprietor Muhammad Sebuufu for the second time has been flopped.

The judgement which was scheduled to be delivered this morning has been adjourned to June 24th 2019 by Court registrar Tumwebaze Ayebale on behalf of a trial judge Flavia Anglin Senoga who reportedly sick.

Sebuubu and co-accused persons were in court ready torecieve their Judgement but only to be informed that the trial judge is unwell and that was anable to attend court.

Sebuufu is accused of murdering a business woman Donah Betty Katushabe in 2015 over a 9 million shillings car debt.

Prosecution says Katushabe was tortured to death on October 23rd 2015 over a car debt she could not readily pay.

Evidence shows that the deceased after failing to pay the balance of 9 million shillings, Sebuufu hired a team of his security guards to pick Katushabe from her home in Bwebajja along Entebbe road and directly drove to his office from where she was kicked from and beaten with sticks there by causing grievous wounds to her body which led to her death.

This is not the first time to adjourn this matter, on 30th May the judge adjourned the same judgement saying it was not ready.

