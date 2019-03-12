Pilots have powers to avoid Aircrafts accident-Experts

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Experts have revealed that some of the aircraft accidents can be stopped if Pilots paid more attention to the systematic checks.

According to Rtd captain Steven Wegoye, a pilot has full authority to stop an aero plane from taking off or any passenger if they deem it not fit even after the engineers have made their assessment.

His comments come at a time an Ethiopian Airline with 157 people on board crashed with no survivors 6 minutes after takeoff.

Among those who perished from this crash is the former police commissioner under the African union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Wegoye meanwhile wonders what could have happened to the Ethiopian Airways plane that crashed yet they have advanced equipment and automations that can easily detect any malfunctions.

