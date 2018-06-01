Pilgrims to be screened of Ebola at Namugongo

By Ritah Kemigisa.

All pilgrims arriving from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are to be screened for Ebola before entering the Catholics and Anglican shrines at Namugongo.

According to the Acting director health services Dr Henry Mwebesa, the ministry has deployed 10 medical experts at Namugongo to screen all pilgrims especially those from neighboring DRC.

Mwebesa is now calling upon pilgrims from DRC to co-operate with medical and security personnel to allow being re-screened.

An isolation unit has been put at the China-Uganda Friendship hospital, Naguru to rush any suspected pilgrim with the virus.

Meanwhile screening for all travelers’ at all major border posts continues despite the ministry confirming that Uganda is Ebola free.