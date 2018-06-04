Over 700 pilgrims are stranded at Namugongo as taxi operators hike transport fares.

The affected pilgrims are mainly those who came on foot from various parts of the country.

Currently taxis plying the Eastern route such as Iganga have hiked the fare to Shs 20,000 from Shs 15,000 and to Jinja it is Shs 15,000.

Meanwhile Pilgrims from the districts of Lira, Oyam, and Apac are also still stranded at the Catholic Shrine, waiting for buses to pick them.

The Pilgrims claim that they require more than 11 to transport them back to their respective villages.