Pharmacists accuse NDA of Conflict of Interest

Private pharmacists have accused the National Drug Authority of conflict of interest in the execution of its work.

The Pharmacists under their umbrella, the Uganda Pharmacy Owners Association have this morning been appearing before Parliament’s Committee on Health, to explain alleged cases of fake Hepatitis B drugs on the market.

The group, led by their Secretary Deo Kalikumutima who doubles has the Association’s Lawyer claim that NDA Bosses including chairperson Dr Medard Bitekyerezo operate illegal health units including pharmacies, that they have failed to close.

They have also claim that NDA has no competence, both technical and human capacity to test drugs on the market, thus prevalence.

They want Parliament to weigh in on what they have described as high end impunity within the drugs regulator.