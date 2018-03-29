Petitioner wants Justice Elizabeth Musoke to step down

By Ruth Anderah.

A petitioner in the yet to be heard Age-limit case has asked one of the judges on the trial panel Elizabeth Musoke to step down over alleged conflict of interest.

In a letter written to justice Musoke and received by her chambers at the Constitutional Court, a one Hassan Mabirizi claims that the judge has a child with the deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukuntana who is the lead counsel defending government in the above petition.

Male Mabirizi adds that Justice Musoke also has 2 other children with the Minister in- charge of General duties in the OPM Hillary Onek who also supported the age-limit bill in parliament by voting YES.

Owing to the above, Mabirizi contends that justice Musoke is likely to be taking instructions from the 2 fathers of her children who are in very influential positions as regards to the age -limit petition and therefore she cannot make an independent ruling.

Yesterday, the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny -Dollo named a panel of 5 justices including himself, justice Elizabeth Musoke, Remmy Kasule , Kenneth Kakuru and Cheborion Barishaki to preside over the age -limit case in Mbale starting on the 9th/April 2018.