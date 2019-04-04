Performance of USE and UPE to improve

By Damali Mukhaye.

The performance of students in the government schools is set to improve after the teacher’s policy has been implemented by the ministry of education.

Speaking to KFM, the commissioner teacher instructor, education and training Dr Jane Egua says that majority of the teachers have been trained by tutors who had a negative attitude and they did not have enough material to use.

She says that the new policy is going to motivate teachers and improve on their competence and skills which will make them interested in the children and also motivate them to learn.

She also says that the policy will eliminate out all the masqueraders who have been posing as qualified teachers yet they are not, hence this will improve on the performance of learners since they will be taught by competent teachers.