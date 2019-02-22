Percentage of mobile users increases

BY TOM BRIAN ANGURINI.

A new report by Bank of Uganda has shown that the percentage of Ugandans using mobile money services has increased from 28 percent in 2009 to 548 percent in 2018.

The report shows that Uganda is currently catching up with traditional leaders like South Africa 89 percent, Kenya 75percent, and Rwanda 68 percent.

While realizing the report at the 26th Joseph Mubiru memorial lecture today Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumussime Mutebile says if the current growth trend continues Uganda will be able to catch up with Kenya within two years.

He says currently now 6 out of 10 Ugandans use mobile money services for their daily money transactions the ones who have not embraced it are at 42 percent and numbers dropping.