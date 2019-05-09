People power spokesperson explains Bobi’s meetings

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The people power movement spokesperson Joel Senyonyi has explained the exclusive meetings their leader Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine is currently having with key figures in the oppositions.

This comes after a last night meeting between Bobi Wine and ANT party leader Maj. Mugisha Muntu was held last night.

According to Senyonyi, such discussions are only aimed at building a mutual working relationship and understanding among the opposition as they seek for change in the 2021 poll and not form another opposition merger or coalition.

He adds that as the polls near all the forces in the struggle will start working together but as of now they will stick to updating each other of the progresses being made as each party and pressure group works on their own activities.