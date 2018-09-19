People power movement plan on welcoming Bobi Wine this Thursday

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Political activists in people power movement have laid out the plan to be followed welcoming of Robert Kyagulanyi from America on Thursday.

Kyagulanyi was rushed to America for medical treatment after alleged torture during his arrest in Arua Municipality.

Speaking to media this afternoon, the former Makindye East Member of parliament Mike Mabikke said Bobi Wine will be in Uganda at exactly 10am and later proceed to Wampeewo play ground where prayers have been organized to pray for his return.

He however said that peacefull processions have been organized to accompany him right from Entebe airport to Kyadondo, using Old Entebe road.