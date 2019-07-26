People power dismisses claims of denouncement from FDC Officials offered roles

By Juliet Nalwooga.

The people power movement headed by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has dismissed claims that the FDC officials they offered roles without consulting them.

This week the pressure group unveiled its coordination team ahead of the 2021 poll and many FDC officials were given roles.

However the FDC party President Patrick Amuriat said 80% of the members they gave leadership roles have denounced them on grounds that they were never consulted.

The pressure group’s spokesperson Joel Senyonyihas instead told KFM that all those who were given positions were consulted and as such Amuriat’s claims are baseless.

Related Stories……..

FDC ask MPs who have joined people power to pronounce where they belong