People power defiant- Vow to continue wearing Red Berets

By Ritah kemigisa.

The people power movement led by the Kyadondo east MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine have defiantly vowed to continue donning the Red Beret.

The Red Beret has been gazetted by government as a military attire of the Uganda People’s defense forces-UPDF.

According to the gazette, the public is now informed that the marks accessories, are property of the state or classified stores and anyone found in unlawful possession, selling or dealing in them shall be prosecuted under the UPDF Act of 2005.

Now the pressure group’s spokesperson Joel Senyonyi says gazetting the red beret as a military is a sign of panic from the side of government.

He adds that they shall keep wearing the berets because theirs do not have a UPDF logo.

Related Stories……………

Bobi Wine’s ‘Red Beret’ gazetted as a military attire