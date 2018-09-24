People power cannot be stopped- Bobi Wine 

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi known to many as Bobi Wine has today come out to explain the real meaning of people power which he says has been misunderstood by many people and government.

Addressing journalists at his home at Magere, Kyagulanyi said People power is just an ideology and not a political party.

He says this ideology brings together all Ugandans irrespective of their political party, the professions they practice, the unemployed and employed coming together to stand for what is right and fight for their liberty.

He adds that the ideology stems from article one of the constitution which states that power belongs to the people.

He has meanwhile warned government to stop stifling the work of those who belong to the people power movement saying they are unstoppable.