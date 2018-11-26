People in taxi parks affected by too much heat

By Damali Mukhaye.

Officials from Kampala capital city authority are concerned about the too much heat affecting the people operating in taxi parks in the city.

Speaking to kfm, the manager architectural services in kcca Bernadette Ssanyu says that the urban fit map which was conducted by the authority established that people operating in taxi parks are affecting by a lot of heat which is likely to affect them health wise.

He says that this is because there is no any tree in those parks which can absorb some heat.

She says that the experts should come out and vice solutions for those people operating in such places as they earn a living.