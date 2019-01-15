PDP and SDP parties’ join the Democratic Party

By Juliet Nalwooga

Abed Bwanika’s Peoples Development Party and Mike Mabikke’s Social Democratic party have today joined the opposition Democratic Party to form an electoral block ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Addressing journalists at City house, the DP president Nobert Mao said the decision by the three parties followed several engagements.

He said all the leaders have since agreed to unite and work together as a strong block that will outs the current regime out of power.

Mao adds that a political action committee and a legal team have been set up.

The duo he says will draft a memorandum of understanding that will be signed by all of them.

Both Bwanika and Mabikke were present at the news conference and they confirmed the development.