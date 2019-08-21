Patrick Kaddu makes switch to Moroccan side as Miya joins Turkish team

KCCA FC’s Patrick Kaddu has joined the ranks of other players who have forced moves for greener pastures after the AFCON tournament in Egypt.

The striker whose goal guided Uganda to the 2019 Afcon finals qualification was last evening announced officially as player for Moroccan side, Renaissance Sportive Berkane.

Kaddu, famously known for his monkey style dance becomes the third player from the Uganda Premier League giants to move abroad for greener pastures in the current transfer window.

Timothy Awany has since joined Ashdod in Israel while Allan Kyambadde has joined El Gouna in Egypt.

In the same fold Uganda Cranes forward Farouk Miya has joined Turkish Super League side Kanyaspor Kulübü.

Miya who has been at Croatian side HNK Gorica joins Kanyaspor on a three-year deal.

Miya watched the club’s first game of the season on Sunday against MKE Ankaragücü that ended in a goalless draw.

Club Manager SeçkinÖzdil handed Miya the number 21 jersey at the signing ceremony held in Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium.