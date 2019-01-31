Pastors call for moral change to fight corruption

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Born again pastors have called for moral change if corruption is to be wiped out in the country.

This comes after the release of the 2018 Corruption Perception Index report that ranks Uganda as the second most corrupt country in East Africa.

Now speaking to KFM, Pastor Joseph Serwadda of Victory Christian Church says corruption and other forms of evils will remain in Uganda unless the people change their morals.

He says the move by government to start ethics exams in schools as a way of promoting good morals is welcome.

Serwadda says instilling good morals in people at a young age will go a long way in shaping a better tomorrow.