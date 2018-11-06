Pastoral communities to receive Shs 75 bn says Government

By Paul Adude.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry & Fisheries Mr Pius Wakabi Kasajja has said Teso, Karamoja and Sebei regions are to receive USD 20 million (Shs 75,405,891,405 bn) for the construction of valley Dams, Valley tanks and Livestock markets.

“The infrastructure is aimed at making the pastoral communities in this region resilient to effects of drought that causes suffering of the communities when it occurs” he said.

Mr. Wakabi made the remarks while signing contracts with 16 companies that will oversee the World Bank funded Regional Pastoral Livelihood Resilience project in Entebbe.

“There will be construction of one valley dam, eight valley tanks and 12 livestock markets in the 12 districts found in that region” he said.

The permanent secretary said the livestock markets and production infrastructure is aimed at increasing access to markets in the drought prone communities to help them participate in the national and regional level markets.