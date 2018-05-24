Pastor Ssenyonga sues Pastor Yiga over defamation

By Ruth Anderah.

Re-known city pastor Jackson Ssenyonga of Christion Life Church has sued fellow born again Pastor Augustine Yiga over alleged defamation.

In his suit filed before the High Court Civil Division, the Bwaise based pastor claims that pastor Yiga in his summon of August 28 and published on ABS TV, 2017 at his church in Kawaala allegedly defamed him by referring him to as a child molester, rapist, conman and a devil worshiper.

Ssenyoga says the above statements have caused him to suffer contempt, ridicule, and embarrassment and have lowered his esteem amongst the right thinking members of the public.

Through his lawyers of Matovu & Matovu advocates Pastor Ssenyonga wants court to declare that the statements made by Pastor Yiga in his church and television are false, malicious, defamatory and intended to injure his reputation.

He also wants permanent injunction restraining the defendants (pastor Yiga, ABS television), their agents, servants or employees from further making such defamatory utterances and publications against him.

He also wants court to order Yiga to withdraw such statements and pay him damages with interest and costs of the suit.