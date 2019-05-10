Pastor on the run for Defilement

By Abubaker Kirunda.

Police in Mayuge District are hunting for a born again Pastor for allegedly Defiling a 3-year old child.

The suspect Pastor Martin Membo of Convenant Church located in Bwagu village in Malongo sub-county in Mayuge is said to have raped the minor from Ndokelo village in the same sub-county.

The area LC1 Chairman for Ndokelo village Wilson OObull said the suspect had been invited to pray for the child by the parents after being attacked by suspected demons.

Obull said said the suspect was left in the house with the minor to pray for her and instead raped her.

He said the mother of the victim who had gone to fetch water returned home only to find the child crying.

He said the suspect had run away and the minor was taken to police for medical examination as the suspect is hunted.