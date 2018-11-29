Pastor in Mukono arrested on sodomy charges

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police have arrested a Born again pastor affiliated to Living Gospel Church located in Mukono for allegedly sodomising a 16 year old male member of his flock.

According to Police it’s alleged that the victim had requested for 20000/= from the pastor he however told the boy that the money was at his home where he convinced the victim to sleep over since it was already getting late.

According to the victim’s account, in the middle of the night suspect forcefully sodomized him while his friends where capturing a video and still photos of the acts.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokespersons Luke owoyesigyire investigations confirmed that this is the second time he is being arrested at Mukono Police Station on sodomy charges.

The suspect is currently detained at Mukono Police Station on charges related to sodomy, rape and defilement.