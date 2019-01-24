Pastor arrested over extortion

By Abubaker Kirunda.

A born again Pastor is being held by police in Iganga for allegedly extorting money from residents under the guise of securing bursaries for their children.

The suspect Pastor Peter Kabangala is said to have been charging between Shs 35000 and Shs 50000 as registration fees for children to get bursary in Primary and Secondary Schools respectively.

He was arrested from Nakigo Two village in Nakigo sub-county in Iganga District after complaints raised by parents.

The area LC1 Chairman Sowed Taitika said by the time of the suspect’s arrest, about thirty children had been registered with him.

Taitika said the suspect was claiming to be working on behalf of UDECU an NGO based in Jinja but he was disowned when they visited it.

The Busoga East police spokesperson James Mubi said police are investigating the matter.