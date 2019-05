Part of Jinja road to be closed today

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Uganda National Roads Authority yesterday announced that part of Jinja road will today 9th May 2019 be closed due to the drainage system works along Mbalala to Mukono.

The authorities’ spokesperson Allan Ssempebwa says the one day planned works will start from 6am to 6pm.

He has asked motorists from Kampala to Jinjato use Kampala-Kalagi-Kayunga-Njeru road then or alternatively use the Kampala-Mukono-Nkonkojeru-Najja-Nyenga road to Njeru.

Those from Jinja are advised to use Njeru-Kayunga-Kalagi-Gayaza road to Kampala or Njeru-Nyenga-Najja-Nkonkonjeru-Mukono to Kampala.

Floods in Mbalala town have occasionally displaced people especially during the rainy season.