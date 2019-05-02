Parliament’s hands tied on UCC directive

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament will not interfere into concerns regarding UCC’s crack down on media thats according to the deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

The deputy speaker was reacting to concerns raised by Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda and Butambala County’s Mohammad Muwanga Kivumbi who asked Parliament as a custodian of the law to weigh in on the crack down.

This comes after the Uganda Communications Commission issued directives to 13 media houses, asking them to suspend their staff and news producers involved in the live broadcast of activities of Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

The Speaker however says that owing to the principle of separation of powers, all grievances have specific institutions of arbitration and not parliament.

