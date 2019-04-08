Parliaments committee on Physical Infrastructure speaks out on bridge repairs

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Parliaments committee on Physical Infrastructure has applauded Uganda National Roads Authority for the announced planned repairs on the new Nile Bridge.

It follows the Authority’s travel advisory as it prepares to undertake restoration works on defected parts of the newly launched source of the Nile Bridge from 15th April to 10th July 2019.

Speaking to Kfm the committee’s chairperson Eng Kafeero Sekitoleko said following a tour of the facility, the committee had recommended to the authority to ensure they replace the asphalt and water proofing material on the entire bridge.

He further calls for patience from members of the public noting that no tax payer’s money is to be spent on the repairs.

