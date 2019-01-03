Parliamentary receives sacked staff petitions

By Damali mukhaye.

Parliament through the office of the speaker, Rebecca Kadaga has received a petition from a section of Makerere University staff who were sacked recently by the appointments board over various reasons.

The University on December 22 sacked 45 staff over insubordination, assault, failure to hand in marks on time while others were indiscipline.

According to the 78 paged petition dated February 2 addressed to the speaker, the staff want parliament to intervene and investigate the alleged abuse of structures and Makerere university’s human resource policies by management, including the alleged sale of university land and properties, bribery, irregular appointments among others.

The petition was received by the Speaker’s secretary who advised the petitioners to return next week when she will be around to receive it in person.

The vice chancellor of the University prof Barnabas Nawangwe is slated to address journalists about the sacked staff among other issues affecting the University.