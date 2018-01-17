Parliament to receive Certificate of Gender & Equity Compliance

By Moses Kyeyune

Members of Parliament have been called from their 3- week recess to receive the Certificate of Gender and Equity Compliance from Finance minister, Matia Kasaija.

This comes after the Forum for Women in Democracy raised a red flag on Monday, challenging the manner in which budget proposals for the next financial year were presented without this certificate.

According to the Public Finance Management Act of 2015, the Certificate is a legal requirement before Parliament starts processing the Budget Framework Paper.

Parliament has thus issued a quick notice to all members to return to work today to receive the certificate, in compliance with the law.

It is after this stage that respective committees will start scrutinizing the proposed Sh.29 trillion Budget for the Financial Year 2018/19.