Parliament to pay tribute to Apolo Nsibambi

By Juliet Nalwooga

The Parliament of Uganda is to hold a special session to mourn the fallen former Prime Minister, Prof Apollo Robinson Nsibambi.

Nsibambi who was also leader of Government Business, passed on peacefully at his home in Bulange Mengo at the age of 78.

The Parliament Director of Communication and Public Affairs, Chris Obore says they have begun consultations with government and the family of the deceased to arrange for a special sitting so that members can pay tribute to the fallen Statesman;

On her part, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Betty Aol Ochan has eulogized the Late Professor as a selfless person who worked to unite all people;

The president in a tweet message while mourning the deceased professor instructed the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda to a lead a team that will ensure a befitting sendoff for the former premier.

Apollo Nsibambi was an academic, politicians and former premier from 5TH April 1999 until 24th May 2011was succeeded by Amama Mbabazi.

He retired from politics in 2011.

He leaves behind a widow Esther Nsibambi and five children.

May his soul Rest in peace.