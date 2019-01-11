Parliament to investigate KCCA

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The shadow minister for Kampala and local government Hon Betty Nambooze has petitioned parliament to take interest in existence many employs in KCCA on acting basis.

According to Nambooze, ministry of public service recruited 280 competent works to be employed by KCCA, they were put on halt on basis of lack funds to pay them.

She said that despite that excuse since 2010 KCCA has been employing 742 workers on a four month renewable contract.

She has now asked KCCA

The speaker has now forwarded the petition to parliamentary committee on presidential affairs to scrutinize it with care.