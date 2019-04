By Moses Kyeyune.

The parliament of Uganda is slated to host over 1000 delegates for the forth coming Common Wealth Parliamentary Association.

The summit is slated for September 22-29 at the Common Wealth Resort Hotel in Munyonyo, Kasilo County MP Elija Okupa, chairperson of the Organising Committee has said.

The MP has been addressing the press at parliament shortly after the launch of the conference’s special portal.