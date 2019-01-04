Parliament still hunting for ‘Auditor General’s auditor”

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has assured the Auditor General John Muwanga that the search is on to have his books audited.

This comes after a long spell of decades going-by without the auditor general being audited.

While handing over the report for the year ended June 30, 2018, Muwanga reminded the Speaker that the rising backlog of un-audited books is of great concern to the office

The Speaker however blamed the delay on fear of conflict of interest by local audit firms.