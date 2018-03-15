Parliament instructs MOH to stop health facilities from offering Hepatis B vaccines

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The parliamentary health committee has instructed ministry of health to stop all private health facilities from offering Hepatis B vaccines.

This comes at the time when National drugs authority has just commissioned inquiry into existence of Fake Hepatis B drugs on the market.

According to Dr Michel Bukenya the chairman health committee, treating this disease must stop temporary as ministry completes.

Yesterday National drugs authority asked private health facilities in possession of the 10ml multi -dose hepatitis B Vaccine bottles reportedly manufactured by serum institute of India to immediately halt using them and take them to the nearest NDA offices.