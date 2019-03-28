Parliament directs govt on disputed city malls

By Moses Kyeyune.

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah has directed the government to ensure the deployment of police at disputed city malls down town.

This comes as tensions continue to rise over the ownership of Qualicel bus terminal and Nabukeera Plaza, sparking a fresh array of fear in tenants.

Agreeing to concerns raised by the traders through Kampala central MP Mohammad Nsereko, the deputy speaker has also instructed that private security guards at the buildings be withdrawn and replaced by the police.

The directive has been given to the Minister of State for KCCA Benie Namugwanya.

Related Stories……….

MP asks Kampala traders not to pay rent