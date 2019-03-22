Parliament confirms Kadaga’s ailment

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has confirmed that the speaker Rebecca Kadaga is admitted at Nakasero hospital in critical condition.

The Speaker’s private press secretary Sam Obbo has however indicated in a statement to the press, that doctors are managing the situation.

Obbo says that Kadaga’s ailment was caused by fatigue and jetlag suffered on a long tour of Morocco and the United States of America, where she has been for close to a week.

The speaker’s press man says that he hopes for privacy of his boss.