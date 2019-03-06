Parliament asks gov’t to explain delayed elections for new districts

By Moses Kyeyune.

Parliament has this afternoon tasked the government to explain the delay to conduct elections in six new districts.

The districts including Nabilatuk, Kapelebyong, Bugweri, Kwania, Kassanda and Kikuube became operational in July 2018 but have since had no elections.

During the House sitting this afternoon, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has instructed the government to give answers as to when the elections will be held.

Kiira Municipality MP Ibrahim Semujju Nganda who doubles as the Opposition Chief Whip has told parliament that the government is deliberately denying the electorate in the new districts, their right to leadership.

He says that all parties have invested in the preparation for elections only to be left disappointed in the dark.