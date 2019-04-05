Parliament asked to fasttrack landlord tenant bill

By Benjamin Jumbe.

The state minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan affairs Benny Namugwanya has called on parliament to fast track the Landlord and Tenants bill 2018.

The bill currently before parliament’s physical infrastructure committee aims at regulating the relationship between landlords and tenants among other objectives

The minister’s call follows recent disruption of business down town Kampala after some property owners fighting over some premises sealed the off the shops, which led to a demonstration by the affected traders.

Namugwanya is however hopeful that once finalized, this piece of legislation will help in resolving such issues and ensure that trade is not disrupted

A section of landlords earlier in the year protested the Bill arguing that the recommendation to have landlords dragged to court over annoying tenants was ambiguous in nature.

