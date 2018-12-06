Parliament approves 300 million loan request by government

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Parliament has passed a loan request by government to borrow 335 million dollars from World Bank to support additional financing for phase II of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development Program.

The four additional Municipal Local Governments proposed by the government to benefit from this loan include Kamuli Kitgum Kasese and Mubende.

The loan request was presented to parliament by the chairperson of the National Economy committee Hon Syda Bumba.

However the Eastern region member of parliament for Persons with disabilities Helen Asamo has warned municipalities leadership against approving structures which have no possibilities for persons with disabilities.