Parliament allows government to borrow for Kampala sanitation

By Samuel Ssebuliba.

Parliament has authorized government to borrow nearly 27 million dollars from the Africa Development Bank for completion of the Kampala Sanitation Program that has stalled for nine years.

In 2009, government secured funding from the African Development Bank to improve the living conditions for the 1.4 million people living in Kampala, but the funds were not sufficient for completion of the whole project.

Speaking before parliament yesterday, finance minister Matia Kasaijja said the last phase is targeting Nakivubo Channel, Bugolobi sewage line as well Makerere.

Meanwhile the Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza asked the minister not to borrow for Kampala alone but for other towns whose infrastructure is also in ruins.