Parents advised as new term begins

By Ritah Kemigisa.

As the new school term opens today, the Uganda Human Rights Commission is asking parents to be more vigilant and responsible to prevent their children from being kidnapped.

The commission chairperson Meddy Kaggwa says as part of growing up, children must be allowed to relate more with the outside world but they must be taught who to trust and who not to while at home, on their way to school and while at school.

He adds that parents should stop giving young children too much freedom because it will unfortunately sometimes lead to their death.

Kaggwa’s comments come at a time when the spate of kidnaps and murders that is not only targeting women but even children and men has increased in the country.