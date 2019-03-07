Pan African Parliament hails Uganda on refugees

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Pan African Parliament has commended Uganda for its progressive policies in the management of refugees in the ongoing Committee meetings in Midrand, South Africa.

Uganda’s open door policy to asylum seekers was lauded as one of the most generous in the world because it grants refugees relative freedom of movement, the right to seek employment and also accords migrants land for farming.

George Kuchio of the UNHCR who made a presentation on Migrants, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons urged regional bodies such as the Pan African Parliament, East African Community and the African Union to rethink how they can address the challenge of refugees and internally displaced persons.

On her part, the Buyende woman MP Babirye Kadogo urged the continental parliament to come up with solutions to the refugee problem who sometimes burden host countries and communities.

