Paidha coach sacked

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The management of Paidha Black Angels Football Club has suspended their coach Muhammed Kiseka over misconduct.

The development was confirmed by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Fred Akena.

During the suspension period, newly appointed head coach Charles Ssenyange will continue with the tasks at hand as the club.

Paidha Black Angels is currently bottom of the Uganda Premier League standings with just one win in 15 matches as they have accumulated 7 points.

They host Ndejje University this Friday in Arua.