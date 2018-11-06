PAC wants Muhakanizi prosecuted over financial loss

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has recommended for the investigation and prosecution of Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary to Treasury for causing financial loss to the tax payers’ money.

This comes at a time Parliament reconvenes tomorrow to consider the report by PAC on the accountability sector for the year 2014/15.

In their report to Parliament, the committee chaired by Soroti Woman MP Angeline Osegge observed that there were several unjustifiable payments on the treasury during the year 2014/15 that were characterized by collusion and forgery.

For instance, during the period under review, the Auditor General noted that Shs 114 was paid out from Treasury operations to various beneficiaries in respect of court awards and compensations.

The committee further discovered that payments totaling to Shs 53. 4bn made by the Ministry [of Finance] as mandamus (unsettled court awards) were not supported by a Writ of Mandamus (court directives) served on the PS/ST.

The payments according to the committee were irregular and raised suspicion as to why the PS/ST made payment of this particular court award among other court awards without a writ of mandamus.