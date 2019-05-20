PAC wants MP Mawanda arrested over unpaid debt

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament has tasked the ministry of Energy and Mineral Development to recover a debt amounting to 875 million shillings from Igara East MP Michael Mawanda or have him arrested.

The debt accumulated after Mawanda failed to pay mineral license fees for his Company, Moroto Cement Industries Limited since 2014.

PAC chaired by Budadiri West MP Nandala Mafabi issued the directive to Energy under Secretary Prisca Boona bantu.

Mafabi says that the ministry officials should not simply look on yet defaulters are within their reach.