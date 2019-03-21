PAC tasks PS Bagiire to recover 1.4 billion

By Moses Kyeyune.

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament wants the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and National Guidance Aggrey Bagiire to recover over 1.4 billion shillings which remained unaccounted for during the 2017 audit period.

The recommendation is contained in the report of PAC in which MP’s want Parliament to compel the accounting officer recover the money within 30 days after the adoption of the report.

The committee observed that the funds were advanced to staff personal accounts to carry out official duties but were not supported by activity programs, activity reports, receipts, and invoices.

The committee further agreed with the findings of the auditor general that there is likelihood that funds were not utilized for the intended purposes thus rendering the expenditure doubtful.

The Permanent secretary, according to recommendations contained in the report of PAC will have to recover the money from implicated officers in 30 days after the adoption of the report, or else the funds will be recovered from him within the same period.