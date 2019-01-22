Over thirty murdered in Uganda

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

Police has registered 31 isolated murder cases in Uganda in one weeks’ time.

According to Police, between 15th – 20th many people have been murdered in Uganda, with domestic related cases topping the list.

Speaking to media today, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said that cases of murder that are related to domestic violence are on the rise especially in rural areas.

He said that as a stop gap measure the family protection unit has been asked to step up their activities, including early response to such measures in addition to making close follow up on all reported cases.