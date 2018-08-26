Over shs 700M collected from 2018 Rotary cancer run

By Moses Ndhaye.

Over 700 million shillings has been collected from the Rotary cancer run which kicked off this morning at Kololo air strip in Kampala.

Rotarians had targeted to collect about 18 billion shillings, money meant to construct a bunker, and two linear accelerate machines at Nsambya hospital.

Addressing the over 3000 runners who participated in the cancer run this morning, the cancer run founder Steven Mwanjje expressed optimism that the money collected will help the country to address cancer related illnesses in the country.

He has also advised people to eat healthy foods and exercise regularly if they are to avoid cancer.

Mwajje——Eng/lug.

This year’s , cancer run was held under the theme, ‘Keep Running,’ so as to foster the need to be fit and healthy.