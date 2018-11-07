Over shs 1 trillion water loan approved to support various water projects

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Cabinet has approved the borrowing of over One trillion shillings from the French development agency-AFD to support various water projects in Kampala and the South Western Cluster.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media center, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo says shs 514 billion will go towards the development of Water and Sanitation Infrastructure in the districts of Mbarara and Masaka and nearby towns.

Opondo said the borrowed money will improve the health, living standards and productivity of the people regardless of their social status or income.

He meanwhile says the shs 647 billion loan will support the Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation II Project which seeks to ensure adequate water provision in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Opondo says the borrowed money will be used to address the growing water supply challenges through development of new infrastructure as well as rehabilitation and expansion of the existing systems.